Deloitte Wins 2022 'Digital Innovation of the Year' for its Omnia ESG Module at the International Accounting Forum and Awards

Deloitte wins the coveted innovation award for the third year in a row.

Deloitte Omnia's ESG Module is a comprehensive and structured framework, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), to help address multiple standards, dueling disclosure frameworks, and rising regulator expectations.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Omnia's ESG Module, which uses advanced technology capabilities to effectively bring together four key phases of the environmental, social, governance (ESG) reporting and assurance process (materiality assessment, topic mapping, disclosure management, benchmarking), has been recognized as the "Digital Innovation of the Year" at the 2022 International Accounting Forum and Awards in London. This marks the third consecutive year Deloitte has garnered top honors by the International Accounting Bulletin for delivering innovative and disruptive technologies. It also marks the fifth time Deloitte has won the award overall.

Deloitte Wins 2022 'Digital Innovation of the Year' for its Omnia ESG Module at International Accounting Forum and Awards

Organizations are facing global challenges when it comes to meeting internal commitments and regulatory responsibilities around ESG requirements. Deloitte's innovative platform helps professionals provide ESG reporting readiness, benchmarking, and assurance services with quality and agility at scale — from priorities, to frameworks, to disclosures. With a committed focus on people, the planet and prosperity, Deloitte's Omnia ESG Module helps cut through the confusion of varying standards and regulations, allowing companies to focus on what matters to stakeholders, confidently report and mitigate risk.

Our materiality assessment dives deep to pull together critical information to pinpoint top ESG priorities for our client's stakeholders before machine learning helps map a disclosures assessment — turning an onerous reconciliation into a data-driven decision-making process. Deloitte's disclosures checklist organizes the various ESG standards for streamlined evaluations, and our proprietary disclosures database helps benchmark against peers, identify gaps, and create additional insights. Tasks typically handled by multiple individuals across numerous channels are streamlined, offering an improved process with high-quality reporting and assurance services.

"We're proud to be recognized by the International Accounting Bulletin, for our commitment to truly innovating how organizations manage their ESG goals and reporting and creating solutions that empower our clients to deliver trust and transparency to their stakeholders. We believe in a sustainable and transformative future powered by trust and transparency, where people and the planet prosper together," said Jon Raphael, national managing partner, transformation and assurance (ESG), Deloitte & Touche LLP.

In April, Deloitte announced a near-term $1 billion investment in client-related services, data-driven research, and assets and capabilities focused on sustainability. Deloitte is dedicated to serving clients as they redefine their strategies, embed sustainability into their operations, and meet tax, disclosure and regulatory requirements. For years, Deloitte has been at the vanguard helping accelerate transformation of their organizations and value chains. In addition, Deloitte recently launched the Deloitte Center for Sustainable Progress which brings dedicated knowledge focusing on broad, result-oriented thought leadership, data driven analysis, and accountability reporting to guide organizations through their sustainability journeys.

"For years, organizations have trusted us to help architect a path to sustainability. Today we're leading with technology to illuminate insights, identify risks, and support organizations as they embark on a transformational journey and drive meaningful transparency around sustainability and equity," said Kristen Sullivan, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and U.S. sustainability and ESG services leader, and global Audit & Assurance climate services leader.

In the previous two years, Deloitte's Omnia Trustworthy AI Module, which provides high-quality algorithm evaluation technology, and Omnia DNAV, a digital cloud-based solution that revolutionizes the audit of securities, investments and funds, won the award.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

