Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™ Ranks HomeLight As One of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeLight ranks 94th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ list for 2019, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America. HomeLight's founder and CEO, Drew Uher, credits technological innovation, entrepreneurship, and employee satisfaction with the company's growth.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for us," said Uher. "None of this growth could be possible without each and every one of our employees. We're dedicated to building an award-winning work culture where people feel connected and can take ownership of their work, actively participate in the company's direction, and as a result have a real impact on the business on behalf of our customers and real estate agent partners."

In the past months, HomeLight has also been recognized for building an outstanding workplace culture including accolades from Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work, Comparably's Best Places to Work, and an honorable mention from Tech in Motion's Timmy Awards in the Best Tech Work Culture category. Uher made Comparably's list of top-ranked CEOs for women and was named a HousingWire Tech Trendsetter, a new award honoring leaders of innovation in housing and finance.

Since its launch in 2012, HomeLight has helped over 440,000 clients and driven well over $17 billion of new business for thousands of top real estate agents across the country. In 2019, HomeLight expanded past its agent-matching platform to provide title, escrow, and mortgage services to agents and homeowners and to match sellers with iBuyers. Earlier this year, HomeLight raised $109 million in committed capital led by Zeev Ventures with participation from Stereo Capital and existing investors including Group 11, Crosslink Capital, Menlo Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

About HomeLight

HomeLight's vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying. We provide software and services to home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents including HomeLight Agent Matching, the investor matching platform Simple Sale, HomeLight Home Loans, and HomeLight Closing Services. Each year, HomeLight helps hundreds of thousands of clients connect with top real estate agents, and it facilitates billions of dollars of real estate on its platform.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

