Delphi Construction Completes New Headquarters for Dartmouth Police

MASHPEE, Mass., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-Market Construction Management firm, Delphi Construction has completed construction of a new $13million police headquarters for the town of Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

The new building designed by The Carell Group Architects out of Hopkinton encompasses approximately 25,000 square feet and includes a state of the art dispatch center, multiple staff offices, conference rooms, booking facility with holding cells and a department fitness area with locker rooms.

Construction of the two story steel frame and masonry building began in June 2018 and was completed in August 2019. Delphi managed all aspects of construction out of their Mashpee office.

Police Chief Brian Levesque hosted a ribbon cutting and public open house at the new facility in late September to celebrate the completion of construction. The event was attended by town officials, police personnel, members of the community, representatives of Delphi construction and other key stakeholders on the project.

"We are thrilled to have this outstanding new facility which will serve as a permanent home for the Dartmouth Police department for generations to come. This new police headquarters will enable us to better serve the community in all respects. I would like to thank all who made this project possible from the residents of Dartmouth to the select board, the building committee and of course the design and construction team including The Carell Group, Pomroy Associates and Delphi Construction whose teamwork helped bring this project in on time and on budget." Said Chief Levesque.

The police department had been operating out of a temporary modular building and mobile trailers since the 2014 closure of the old police station. This project marks the first new construction of a town building exclusively for police operations in Dartmouth's history.

Delphi Project Executive Corey Heaslip commented upon completion of the project.

"Delphi is honored to have been selected to manage construction of the new Dartmouth Police station. It is always satisfying to deliver a finished project that exceeds the expectations of our clients, but even more so in this case, since the police department has been without a permanent home for a number of years. We are proud to have played even a small role in delivering a much needed asset to the police department and to the community of Dartmouth. The success of this project owes a great deal to the spirit of cooperation among the team. Most especially the Owner's Project Manager, Pomroy Associates and the Design team at The Carell Group." Heaslip said.

Rick Pomroy of Pomroy Associates whose firm represented the owner throughout the construction process echoed Heaslip's sentiments regarding the role of teamwork in the success of the project.

"As the Owner's Project Manager it is our responsibility to ensure that our client's needs are put first at every step of the process. We appreciate that as a General Contractor Delphi shares this client-focused sensibility. With a shared goal of delivering an outstanding finished project we were able to address and successfully overcome the challenges that come with complex projects and deliver a final product to a happy owner on time and on budget. For us, this is the definition of success." Pomroy said.



SOURCE Delphi Construction, Inc,