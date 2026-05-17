Ellington Financial Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFD8 / ISIN: US28852N1090
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17.05.2026 05:24:16
Delphi Doubles Down on Ellington Financial Stake with $8.7 Million Buy
According to a May 13, 2026, SEC filing, Delphi Financial Group increased its stake in Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) by 686,639 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price, was $8.73 million. The value of the position rose by $6.89 million quarter over quarter, reflecting both additional shares and changes in the stock price.Ellington Financial is a real estate investment trust specializing in mortgage and consumer credit assets, focused on generating stable income through diversified investment strategies. The company leverages deep expertise in structured finance and credit markets to manage risk and capitalize on opportunities across various asset classes.Delphi Financial Group recently acquired a significant additional stake in Ellington Financial. The company was already one of its largest holdings, but this move raises it from a No. 7 to No. 6 spot, indicating that it already thought highly of Ellington’s prospects and continues to do so.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Ellington Financial Inc Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Ellington Financial veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Ellington Financial stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)