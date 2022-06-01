|
01.06.2022 15:26:39
Delta Air Lines Expects Adj. Revenues To Reach 2019 Levels For June Quarter
(RTTNews) - At an investor presentation at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference later on Wednesday, Delta Air Lines (DAL, DALRQ.PK) raised its adjusted revenue forecast for the June quarter 2022, based on broad-based demand and pricing strength across consumer, business and international travel, with improvement expected through the quarter.
For the June quarter, the company expects about 100 percent growth year-over-year in adjusted total revenue to $12.4 billion to $12.5 billion for the June quarter, up from the prior guidance for a 93 to 97 percent growth.
On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $12.93 for the quarter.
Meanwhile, total capacity is expected to be 82 to 83 percent, edging down from the prior guidance of about 84 percent.
Operating margin is now projects to be 13 to 14 percent, up slightly from the prior forecast of 12 to 14 percent. This is despite lower capacity and fuel prices that are more than 70 percent higher.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Delta Air Lines Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Delta Air Lines Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Delta Air Lines Inc.
|37,05
|-5,46%