|
13.01.2023 12:49:05
Delta Air Lines Guides FY23 EPS In Line With Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 on Friday, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) provided earnings and total revenue guidance for the first quarter and the full-year 2023.
For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.15 to $0.40 per share on revenue growth of 14 to 17 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.55 per share on revenue growth of 42.30 percent to $11.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.00 to $6.00 per share on revenue growth of 15 to 20 percent. The Street is looking for report earnings of $5.07 per share on revenue growth of 14.10 percent to $52.54 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Delta Air Lines Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Delta Air Lines Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Delta Air Lines Inc.
|35,16
|-3,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.