Delta Air Lines Aktie

Delta Air Lines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MQV8 / ISIN: US2473617023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.07.2026 12:36:49

Delta Air Lines Inc Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DALRQ.PK) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.60 billion, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $2.13 billion, or $3.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $1.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $19.75 billion from $16.64 billion last year.

Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.60 Bln. vs. $2.13 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.44 vs. $3.27 last year. -Revenue: $19.75 Bln vs. $16.64 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.00 To $ 2.50 Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.50 To $ 7.50

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Delta Air Lines Inc.

mehr Nachrichten