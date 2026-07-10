Delta Air Lines Inc Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DALRQ.PK) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.60 billion, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $2.13 billion, or $3.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $1.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $19.75 billion from $16.64 billion last year.

Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.60 Bln. vs. $2.13 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.44 vs. $3.27 last year. -Revenue: $19.75 Bln vs. $16.64 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.00 To $ 2.50 Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.50 To $ 7.50