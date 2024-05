Delta Air Lines Investors Just Got Some Bullish News

The case for buying stock in Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) isn't just based on its exposure to the ongoing recovery of the travel industry. It's also about Delta's focus on the premium travel market and its burgeoning credit card remuneration and loyalty program.The good news is that there's hard evidence of a return to solid growth in premium traffic, which is a significant plus for Delta's growth plans.Delta investors already know that its premium (business and first class) revenue is growing at an impressive rate. Delta's premium product ticket revenue grew 10% in the first quarter, compared to a 4% increase in its main cabin ticket revenue. Not only do premium travelers generate more revenue per passenger-kilometer, they generate higher margins than main cabin travelers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel