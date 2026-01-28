Delta Air Lines Orders 31 Airbus Widebody Jets To Expand Long-Haul Fleet

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), on Wednesday, placed a firm order for 31 next-generation widebody aircraft, comprising 16 A330-900s and 15 A350-900s, as part of its plan to expand long-haul capacity and enhance premium offerings.

Once delivered, the company's widebody fleet will increase to 55 A330neo aircraft and 79 A350s.

The company said the new aircraft will support growth in international and long-haul markets while delivering operational efficiencies and long-term cost benefits.

Airbus said the order reflects Delta's continued confidence in the performance, range, and premium cabin capabilities of the A330neo and A350 families.

Delta currently operates more than 500 Airbus aircraft across all product families, from the A220 to the A350-900, and has an Airbus backlog of around 200 aircraft, including the A350-1000.

The A330neo can fly up to 8,100 nautical miles and delivers around a 25% reduction in fuel burn, emissions, and operating costs compared with previous-generation aircraft.

The A350 offers a range of up to 9,700 nautical miles and combines advanced aerodynamics, lightweight materials, and latest-generation Rolls-Royce engines to deliver similar efficiency gains.

Both aircraft feature Airbus' Airspace cabin and are capable of operating with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel, with Airbus targeting full SAF capability by 2030.

In the pre-market trading, Delta Air Lines is 0.18% higher at $66.26 on the New York Stock Exchange.