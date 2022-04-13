13.04.2022 12:55:19

Delta Air Lines Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines (DAL, DALRQ.PK) reported Q1 GAAP net loss of $940 million or $1.48 per share versus a profit of $730 million or $1.09 per share reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted net loss was $784 million or $1.23 per share compared to a profit of $639 million or $0.96 per share in the same period of 2019.

Total operating revenue for the quarter was $9.35 billion, lower than the $10.5 billion generated in the first quarter of 2019.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company report a loss of $1.27 per share and revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

"Delta is well-positioned to capitalize on robust consumer demand and an accelerating return of business and international travel. The strength of Delta's brand has never been more evident with record-setting performance for co-brand card acquisitions, co-brand spend and SkyMiles acquisitions in March," said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president.

Looking ahead, the company sees Q2 total revenue to be up 93% - 97% compared to the June quarter of 2019.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Delta Air Lines Inc.mehr Nachrichten