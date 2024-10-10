|
10.10.2024 13:58:00
Delta Air Lines’ stock drops as less travel around the election will hurt sales growth
Delta Air Lines’ stock was headed for another post-earnings selloff on Thursday, after the air carrier missed third-quarter profit expectations and gave a downbeat revenue growth outlook, as travel is expected to decline around the election.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
