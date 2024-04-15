|
15.04.2024 09:40:00
Delta Air Lines Stock Has 17% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported terrific earnings last week -- $0.45 per share (adjusted for one-time items), a full $0.10 above what most Wall Street analysts predicted for the airline. Delta followed up on the good Q1 news by predicting ahead-of-consensus earnings for Q2 as well, and 2024 as a whole, sparking a series of upgrades on Wall Street.Notable among these was a note from Susquehanna's Christopher Stathoulopoulos, who raised his price target on Delta stock to $55 -- a prediction several other bank analysts agreed with. If they're right, Delta stock should gain more than 17% over the next 12 months from its current price.But are they right?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
