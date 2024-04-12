|
12.04.2024 12:15:00
Delta Air Lines Stock Has 26% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) received a slew of analyst upgrades recently, including one from a Deutsche Bank analyst who rated the stock a buy and increased the price target from $50 to $60. That represents a 26% upside from the current price over the next 12 months.The upgrades come after a well-received set of first-quarter earnings. The analyst argues that the quarter's earnings report sets the company up nicely for the full year.Investors already knew what to expect when management gave a mid-March update on trading at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. Management said its first-quarter revenue growth would be in the top half of its 3%-6% guidance range. When the earnings report released, revenue growth was 6%, at the top of expectations.
