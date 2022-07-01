|
01.07.2022 05:46:13
Delta Airlines To Pay $10.5 Mln To Settle Allegations Over U.S. Mail Delivery Reports
(RTTNews) - Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) has agreed to pay $10.5 million to settle its alleged liability under the False Claims Act for falsely reporting information about the transfer of U.S. mail to foreign posts or other intended recipients under contracts with the U.S. Postal Service or USPS, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.
USPS contracted with Delta to take possession of receptacles of U.S. mail at six locations in the United States or at various Department of Defense and State Department locations abroad, and then deliver that mail to numerous international and domestic destinations.
To obtain payment under the contracts, Delta was required to submit electronic scans of the mail receptacles to USPS reporting the time the mail was delivered at the identified destinations.
The U.S. Justice Department noted that the contracts specified penalties for mail that was delivered late or to the wrong location. The settlement resolves allegations that scans submitted by Delta falsely reported the time and fact that it transferred possession of the mail.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Delta Air Lines Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Delta Air Lines Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Delta Air Lines Inc.
|27,18
|-1,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGemischter Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.