(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has resolved the issues with the airline's weight and balance automation system, a mandatory pre-departure safety check, following nationwide flight delays due to a database issue. As per reports, the automation that tabulates the calculations required for planes to take off was working again. The news comes ahead of the peak Thanksgiving and holiday travel.

Earlier, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration or FAA had stated that the company was working to resolve issues with the airline's weight and balance automation system, and that those delays were not related to any air traffic systems of the Government agency.

Earlier on Sunday, more than 1,000 Delta flights were delayed following issues with the automated system that calculates the weight and balance of its planes. The issue had also caused a temporary ground delay at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, averaging about 1 hour, for Delta Airlines only. The issue was expected to delay about 3,500 flights.

Following the automation outage, the airline was using manual workarounds to allow flights to depart safely.

As per the company website, there are up to 5,000 peak day flights to more than 290 destinations on six continents.