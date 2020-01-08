Delta Capital Partners, Chicago-Based Litigation Finance Firm, Announces New Offices and Hires

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capital Partners, a private equity and advisory firm specializing in litigation finance, today announced major milestones in its growth.

Christopher DeLise, Delta Capital Partners' Managing Principal, CEO and CO-CIO, stated, "Delta has met its key business objectives for 2019 by hiring top-tier professionals, building out our geographic footprint, and joining forces with a top-tier global financial partner. These developments have strengthened Delta's AUM and the successful completion of recoveries for claimants, Delta and the firm's investors. We look forward to continuing to provide world-class services to our investors and clients in 2020."

Delta's Geographic Reach and Team Expansion

In 2019, Delta increased its presence in several geographies where it had historically done business, by opening offices in Madrid, Prague, Warsaw and Hong Kong.

New Management Team Members

Daniel Bond, Esq., Managing Director

Daniel Bond has been hired to lead Delta's intake, evaluation, due diligence, and monitoring efforts to support new investment opportunities. Mr. Bond was previously a Partner at Kirkland Ellis LLP. Mr. Bond has had a 10+ year law firm career with extensive experience in the planning and management of commercial litigation and dispute resolution.

Since 2015, Mr. Bond has been named by Leading Lawyers as an "Emerging Lawyer in Illinois," an honor given to the top 2% of lawyers who are 40 years old or younger or practicing law 10 years or less, who have proven themselves professional, ethical and experienced at an early point in their legal career.

Michael Makridakis, Esq., Managing Director – Asia, Australia and Offshore Jurisdictions

Michael Makridakis has been hired to lead Delta's business in Asia, Australia, and in the Offshore Jurisdictions including the Cayman Islands, BVI and the Channel Islands. Mr. Makridakis works out of the firm's Hong Kong office.

Prior to joining Delta, Mr. Makridakis was Managing Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution & Insolvency of the Hong-Kong office of Carey Olsen. Mr. Makridakis has a broad range of experience with investment funds, both offshore and domestically. Mr. Makridakis has worked extensively with distressed investment funds and has been a commercial litigator for over 15 years with extensive global litigation and arbitration expertise. Prior to launching the Hong-Kong office of Carey Olsen, Mr. Makridakis practiced law in the Cayman Islands, starting his career with Walkers Global in 2008.

Petr Malecek, Esq., Managing Director – Central & Eastern Europe

Petr Malecek has been hired to lead Delta's business in Central and Eastern Europe. Mr. Malecek works out of the firm's Warsaw and Prague offices. Mr. Malecek has over 20 years of experience advising corporate and sovereign entities on banking, finance and dispute-related matters in jurisdictions across Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Prior to joining Delta, Mr. Malecek co-founded a multi-disciplinary advisory practice where his areas of expertise included litigation management, dispute resolution, asset recovery, cross-border leveraged finance and the coordination of the company's advisors/practices and external contractors. Previously, Mr. Malecek was a Partner at CMS Cameron Mckenna and ran the banking and finance practices in Warsaw and Kyiv during that time.

Joseph Drozd, Jr., Director – Strategic Initiatives & Investor Relations

Joseph Drozd brings over ten years of experience in investment management and specializes in fundraising and managing a fund's entire investment process. Before joining Delta, Mr. Drozd was the director of strategy and marketing with a major Chicago-based investment management company. Joe formerly was a portfolio manager and director of research for a multi-family office in Chicago and previously worked in the alternatives group at Mercer Investments.

Jennifer Conley, Director – Marketing & Communications

Jennifer Conley has been hired to lead Delta's marketing and communications efforts. Ms. Conley has worked in marketing and business development across the legal and financial services industries for over 13 years. Ms. Conley is responsible for developing marketing and branding strategies, client pitches and proposals, social media initiatives, competitive intelligence research, national conference sponsorships, and client socials. Prior to joining Delta Capital Partners, Ms. Conley was a Global Practice Development Manager at Winston & Strawn and focused on practice and client development initiatives for the firm.

In addition to the new management team members noted above, Delta also hired several support, finance, accounting, and legal professionals during 2019, including: Daniel Noonan, Alon Polischuk, and Erin Bishop, Esq.

Delta's Institutional Financial Partner in 2019

In May 2019, Delta entered a joint venture with a prominent Chicago-based asset manager that has made more than 60 investments since 2007. The firm has had commitments and deployments of over $5 billion since inception and has an AUM of $9 billion. The firm manages funds with a variety of investment strategies, including private equity, venture capital, specialty financing, distressed bond and credit alternatives, and has invested extensively in litigation finance over the last decade.

About Delta Capital Partners

Delta Capital Partners is a US-based private equity and advisory firm specializing in litigation finance, judgment enforcement, asset recovery and related strategies serving claimants, law firms and other professional service firms, and businesses across the globe. The firm provides capital and expertise that enables their clients to de-risk, focus on their core businesses, and significantly enhance the probability of a successful and timely resolution of their and/or their clients' claims.

