Delta Community Ranked Among Nation's Top 10 Credit Unions

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with more than $7.7 billion in assets, is listed among the nation's top 10 credit unions by GOBankingRates in its list of "Best Banks for 2021."

In its ninth annual ranking, GOBankingRates lauded Delta Community for its outstanding customer service; award-winning mobile app; and 12-month CD, which has a competitive rate and no fees.

"We are grateful for this recognition, which highlights the exceptional service and value Delta Community consistently offers," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "We are committed to serving individual and business members with competitive rates on both deposit products and loans. As consumers continue coping in 2021 with the current economic challenges, we will remain focused on providing the products and support they need to manage their household and business finances."

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance website that offers consumer advice on topics ranging from finding the best interest rates to saving money and investing for retirement. For its 2021 list of the nation's best banks and credit unions, GOBankingRates analyzed data from more than 120 financial institutions.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 430,000 members, 26 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-community-ranked-among-nations-top-10-credit-unions-301207561.html

SOURCE Delta Community Credit Union