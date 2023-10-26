Delta Dental report finds adults practice good oral health care to avoid serious dental issues and major expenses

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Dental Hygiene Month, Delta Dental shares additional findings from its 2023 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report that show U.S. adults keep up with their oral hygiene to avoid unforeseen costs and prevent dental issues such as cavities and gum disease.

The report also finds that adults understand the importance of preventive oral health care for maintaining good oral health and avoiding unexpected care. Further, adults and children continue to follow recommended oral health guidelines at home to improve their overall health and wellness.

"Oral health is vital to everyone's overall health and well-being," said Joseph Dill, DDS, MBA, Chief Dental Officer, Delta Dental Plans Association. "Practicing good dental hygiene at home plays an integral role in maintaining one's health, and I am pleased to see adults and children commit to positive oral health care through brushing, flossing, and regular dental visits."

Key findings from the 2023 report include:

Adults and children follow oral care guidelines

More than 6 in 10 (64%) adults replace their toothbrush at least every three months, as recommended by the American Dental Association. This represents a 10% increase compared to 2022.

More than 7 in 10 adults (79%) and children (73%) brush their teeth at least twice a day.

However, children do a better job flossing once a day (55%) compared to adults (31%).

Prevention and personal appearance drive dental visits

While prevention is the main reason for dental visits among adults (78%) and children (85%), personal appearance (16%) has become a motivator for adults.

In fact, adults are citing more personal appearance reasons for flossing than in 2022, such as freshening their breath (26%) and keeping teeth as white as possible (20%).

Learn more about consumer opinions and behaviors related to oral health in the 2023 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report.

About the report

The 2023 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report is based upon Delta Dental Plans Association-commissioned research conducted between January 6 and January 23, 2023, by Material Holdings, LLC, a global insights and strategy consultancy, using an email invitation and online surveys of two audiences recruited through an opt-in panel:

1,000 nationally representative Americans ages 18+

1,253 parents of children ages 12 and under

Geographic distribution quotas were set to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. population of adults and parents with children 12 and under. Research in this report has a margin of error of +/- 3%.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider, covering more than 89 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 152,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested over $1.9 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-dental-report-finds-adults-practice-good-oral-health-care-to-avoid-serious-dental-issues-and-major-expenses-301967894.html

SOURCE Delta Dental Plans Association