DELTA DRONE : Availability of the 2022 annual financial contribution

Availability of the 2022 annual financial contribution

Dardilly, 24 April 2023 at 6 p.m.

Delta Drone announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its annual financial report as of December 31, 2022.

The 2022 annual financial report can be consulted on the website of the company Delta drone under the heading "Financial Reports" at the following address:

https://www.deltadrone.com/finance/



About Delta Drone : The Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the sector of civil drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0014009LP0

