Delta Drone Moves to Cannes

Dardilly, August 3, 2023 at 6:30pm

As a part of its continued financial restructuring, Delta drone is pleased to announce that on July 31, 2023, it closed its office in Dardilly and has moved its operations to the Tonner Drones facilities in Cannes to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

The Dardilly location was no longer suitable for the company’s needs and was subject to a long-term lease that was too expensive. The lease has been terminated pursuant to the terms of an amicable agreement with the landlord.

In addition, the company is finalising the associated reorganization of its human resources. This process should be completed by the end of September 2023.

"Moving to Cannes is an essential step in the financial restructuring of the company,” said Brad Taylor, Delta Drone’s CEO. "With this move behind us, we can now shift our focus from cost-cutting and financial restructuring to product development and sales so that we can continue to generate shareholder value.”

A bout Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the civil drone sector for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology, as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain. With the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Tonner Drones, Delta Drone is entering new markets, including military and homeland security.

Delta Drone shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris - ISIN Code: FR001400H2X4

