Delta Drone Secures € 1 million in Funds Through Shareholder Loan





Dardilly, 18 July 2023 at 7 pm

Following the agreements of June 5, 20231, Delta drone is pleased to announce that on 15 July 2023, it entered into a € 1 million Shareholder Loan Agreement (the "Agreement”) with Diede van den Ouden and his affiliated company, Kennie Capital BV (together, the "Lenders”).

This loan will be made available in full to Delta Drone in several payments between now and December 31, 2023 (the "Loan").



Under the terms of the Agreement, the € 1 million Loan will be repayable, in whole or in part, at any time at the request of the Lenders. It will bear interest at a rate of 1% per year (calculated from the date of availability of each tranche).

In addition, Delta Drone has granted the Lenders the right to benefit from 400,000 warrants2, exercisable for two years at an exercise price of 2.50 euros, each warrant entitling the Lenders to one Delta Drone share.

The Lenders shall pay the exercise price of the warrants by an offset against the Loan that Delta Drone owes the Lenders. This means, by way of example, that should the Lenders choose to exercise 10,000 warrants, then the total exercise price of € 25,000 (10,000 warrants x € 2.50 exercise price) would be offset against the total Loan that Delta Drone owes the Lenders, thereby reducing Delta Drone’s liability towards the Lenders.

« These funds provide Delta Drone with a critical source of short-term financing as we continue to restructure the company and develop our growth strategy for the future. I thank Diede van den Ouden for his continued support,” stated Brad Taylor, CEO of Delta Drone.





About Delta Drone:

The Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the sector of civil drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR001400H2X4

www.deltadrone.com





Investor contacts :

Aelium Jerome Gacoin +33 1 75 77 54 65 jgacoin@aelium.fr









1 https://www.deltadrone.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/DeltaDrone_CP_closing_07.06.2023_VD.pdf

https://www.deltadrone.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/DeltaDrone_CP_realisation_financements_07.06.2023_VD.pdf

2 Subject to approval by the General Shareholders' Meeting

Attachment