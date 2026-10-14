Delta Air Lines Aktie
WKN DE: A0MQV8 / ISIN: US2473617023
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14.10.2026 23:49:51
Delta Expands Luxury Travel Push With More Porsches And Upgraded Delta One Service
(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) is expanding its luxury offerings as demand grows for premium travel, increasing its fleet of Porsche vehicles used to transport high-value customers directly to aircraft from 40 to 70.
The airline also unveiled upgrades to its Delta One business-class service, including new dinnerware, Missoni mini pillows and refreshed food and beverage menus featuring Champagne served over sorbet and Blanton's bourbon. Many of the changes will debut on flights originating in Los Angeles later this month before expanding to other routes.
Delta plans to introduce updated Delta One suites when its first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft enter service early next year. The suites will feature larger screens and more cushioned, lighter lie-flat seats.
The airline is also considering premium-cabin improvements for other aircraft, including smaller Airbus jets and Boeing 787 Dreamliners scheduled to join its fleet in the next decade, as competition for high-spending travelers intensifies.
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