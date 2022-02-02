Delta Faucet Unveils 2022 Designs and Innovations

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in human-led innovation, Delta Faucet is unveiling their newest lineup of life-enhancing products.

"Delta designs collections and innovations for how real people experience kitchen and bath products in their own homes," said Kelsey Kinniry, Delta Faucet associate brand manager. "We're excited for customers to experience the lasting impact Delta's newest products will have on their entire kitchen and bath spaces."

New 2022 Delta Faucet products and innovations launching today include:

Ocean Plastic Showerhead: Delta Faucet Company's First Wave Innovation Lab is developing an Ocean Plastic showerhead that is made with up to 35% recycled ocean plastic. This eight-setting showerhead is designed to be kinder to the planet and is a small, but important, step to combat the 8 million tons of plastic that ends up in our oceans each year. Join us on our mission to create greener, kinder solutions — together.

For more information about Delta Faucet products, visit DeltaFaucet.com.

About Delta Faucet

Delta Faucet exists to transform people's daily lives with water. Through human-led innovation, Delta Faucet designs groundbreaking fixtures for all facets of the home. New smart technology maximizes functionality, and long-lasting design ensures quality for years to come. From Delta® VoiceIQ™ Technology for hands-free activation and Touch 2 O® Technology for activation with a simple touch, to H 2 Okinetic® Showers for a feeling of more water while using less, Delta innovations make each day easier. In a world of constantly changing trends, Delta Faucet powers meaningful, lasting change in people's lives. For more information, visit DeltaFaucet.com.

