Delta Flight To Barcelona Forced To Turn Back Due To Onboard Medical Emergency

(RTTNews) - A Delta flight en route from Atlanta to Barcelona encountered an extraordinary mid-flight crisis, prompting an immediate return to its departure city. The incident occurred approximately two hours into the journey when the pilot requested permission to reverse course. According to a recorded exchange between the pilot and air traffic control, the pilot cited a "biohazard issue" on board, explaining that a passenger had experienced a severe bout of diarrhea throughout the airplane.

Flight 194 was left with no alternative but to swiftly head back to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The decision was made due to concerns about the potentially hazardous conditions on the aircraft.

Upon landing in Atlanta at 10:40 PM local time, the plane faced a daunting cleanup task. The situation had transformed the cabin into an unpleasant environment, necessitating a thorough cleaning.

After more than five hours of cleanup efforts, the aircraft finally resumed its journey to Barcelona at around 3 AM, resulting in an eight-hour delay for passengers.

A passenger who was on the flight commended the pilot's decision to return and praised the ground crew for their swift action in replacing the affected carpet. He remarked, "The pilots made the right decision to turn around. The ground crew ripped out the carpet and put new in. Considering the circumstances, the ground crew did a great job, along with the attendants and the pilots."

Another passenger, informed by a companion on the same flight, described the situation as "pretty bad," with unpleasant odors permeating the cabin. Following the emergency landing, the plane underwent a thorough cleaning, and departure was delayed until approximately 2:30 AM.

The fate of the passenger who experienced the medical emergency remains uncertain, as it is unclear whether they rejoined the flight to Spain after the unexpected detour.

Delta Air Lines issued a statement apologizing for the inconvenience caused to passengers. The airline noted that its teams worked diligently to ensure a safe and thorough cleaning of the airplane before continuing the journey.

This incident adds to a string of unusual events for Delta, including a recent episode of severe turbulence on a Milan to Atlanta flight, which resulted in hospitalization for 11 passengers and crew members.