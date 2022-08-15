Delta Galil Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Sales Up 11% In Constant Dollars

(RTTNews) - Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. reported that its second quarter net income excluding non-recurring items increased 3% to $28.1 million, compared to $27.3 million, prior year. Earnings per share, adjusted for non-recurring items, increased 4% to $1.01, compared to $0.97.

Net income was $22.66 million compared to $27.27 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.80 compared to $0.97.

Sales increased 8%, or 11% in constant dollars, to $491.3 million, from $455.8 million last year.

For full year 2022, the company expects: sales in a range of $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion; and EPS in a range of $4.80 to $5.09.

Delta Galil declared a dividend of $0.235 per share, to be distributed on September 6, 2022. The record and ex-dividend date will be August 22, 2022.

