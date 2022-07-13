|
Delta Is Falling, but This Stock Just Got Cleared for Takeoff
Investors don't like inflation, and when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released consumer price index data that showed a fresh 40-year high in year-over-year price changes, Wall Street wasn't happy. After having been up most of the morning on Wednesday, stock futures fell sharply after the report. As of 8:45 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were down 283 points to 30,683. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures were off 55 points to 3,769, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures dropped 248 points to 11,531.Even companies that have seen huge gains in sales as a result of pent-up demand finally getting released are struggling. Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is dealing with too much of a good thing right now, as the flood of customers is overwhelming its slimmed-down fleet of aircraft and its labor force. On the other hand, interest in acquisitions to foster growth has been a theme that's gaining traction across the market, and IronSource (NYSE: IS) was the beneficiary of that trend Wednesday morning. Read on to learn more about both companies.Shares of Delta Air Lines were down about 5% in the premarket session on Wednesday morning. The airline reached a key milestone, but investors still weren't pleased with everything they saw in the latest financial report from Delta.Continue reading
