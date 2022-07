Delta Is Falling, but This Stock Just Got Cleared for Takeoff

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors don't like inflation, and when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released consumer price index data that showed a fresh 40-year high in year-over-year price changes, Wall Street wasn't happy. After having been up most of the morning on Wednesday, stock futures fell sharply after the report. As of 8:45 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were down 283 points to 30,683. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures were off 55 points to 3,769, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures dropped 248 points to 11,531.Even companies that have seen huge gains in sales as a result of pent-up demand finally getting released are struggling. Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is dealing with too much of a good thing right now, as the flood of customers is overwhelming its slimmed-down fleet of aircraft and its labor force. On the other hand, interest in acquisitions to foster growth has been a theme that's gaining traction across the market, and IronSource (NYSE: IS) was the beneficiary of that trend Wednesday morning. Read on to learn more about both companies.Shares of Delta Air Lines were down about 5% in the premarket session on Wednesday morning. The airline reached a key milestone, but investors still weren't pleased with everything they saw in the latest financial report from Delta.