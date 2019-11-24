Delta Media Group Announces the Release of DeltaNet® 6

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delta Media Group is proud to announce the release of DeltaNet® 6 coming in January 2020. DeltaNet 6 is an all-in-one, automated online platform designed to give real estate professionals a better way to run their businesses.

Michael Minard, President and owner of Delta Media Group, comments, "We hear from real estate firms countrywide about the struggles they've faced doing business with other tech companies. With over 25 years in business, we've partnered with some of the best-known brands in real estate. From professional focus groups to interviews with individual associates, their message is the same. They are searching for an all-in-one online solution that is easy and effective to use."



Think of DeltaNet 6 as a marketing agency, back office, and support team all rolled into one. It delivers more automation power for more leads and more sales than ever before possible.



DeltaNet 6 is a powerful tool most firms, sales associates, teams, and franchises have been demanding. From its patent-pending SEO software and superior data services to faster listing speed, DeltaNet 6 is the industry's most advanced all-in-one automated platform.



DeltaNet 6 represents a major advancement for your real estate company, made possible through a huge commitment of over 40,000 development hours and $30,000,000 by Delta Media Group.



About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, the creator of DeltaNet® 6, is a leading provider to the top 500 U.S. real estate companies. Delta is the only all-in-one platform provider in the industry that is 100% owned and operated by its own CEO, with no outside investors and no VC funding. That means when you work with Delta, you're getting a technology partner you can trust rather than merely a tech vendor.

