Delta One Announces New Analytics Suite and Appointment to Advisory Board

NEWTON, Mass., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta One, LLC, a pioneering leader in options brokerage technology related to equity finance, today announced the forthcoming release of the Delta One Analytics suite and the appointment of Alex Dannenberg, PhD to the Advisory board. He will serve as Delta One's Head of Derivative Research and Financial Engineering.

Dr. Dannenberg graduated from Harvard University with a BA in 1983 and a PhD in particle physics in 1988. After a brief post-doctoral stint, Alex left physics for Wall Street and throughout the 1990s held a variety of interest rate derivative research and trading roles, including Head of Fixed Income Derivative Research at Lehman Brothers and Head of US Dollar Interest Rate Derivative Trading at Paribas. In 2000, Alex left the banking world to found Pine Mountain Capital Management and for the next 13 years managed capital for a number of large, well-known hedge funds using quantitative equity strategies of his own design and implementation.

"We are thrilled to have somebody of Alex's caliber on board. He has and will continue to bring a level of sophistication to our analytics suite that may not be available elsewhere in the industry," said Harris Bock, CEO of Dynamex Trading and Co-founder of Delta One. "It is not common to find somebody with such high-level knowledge of mathematical finance, technology, derivative products, and practical application in our industry."

"Replacing outright long or short stock positions with option-based synthetic longs and shorts can be a powerful tool for increasing lending revenue and reducing equity finance costs, but the right to exercise early is an added complication that can cause the synthetics to differ from the outright positions in some cases," said Brandon Neer, Managing partner and founder of Delta One. "Our goal is to give users tools to identify those situations, evaluate their risks, and understand their upsides, downsides and the likelihoods of each."

"A new and improved Delta One Analytics Suite will be rolled out to all users in the coming months," said Jason Lefkowitz, co-founder of Delta One. "Noteworthy features include new data fields and real time graphics showing early exercise price thresholds and exercise probability over time and improved implied financing rates."

Delta One, LLC was founded by Brandon Neer, Harris Bock, and Jason Lefkowitz as one of the first equity options brokerage platforms to focus exclusively on the securities lending marketplace. Dynamex Trading is a leading provider of options brokerage services catering to stock loan market participants. Delta One is a registered trademark of Delta One, LLC. Dynamex Trading and Execution is a registered trademark of Dynamex Trading, LLC.

The information contained within this document is not, and is not intended to be, trading or investment advice or a recommendation that any security or investment strategy is suitable for any person. Trading securities can involve high risk, including the loss of any funds invested. Options are not suitable for all investors. Prior to trading options, please read the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options and the Risk Disclosure for Futures and Options found at https://www.theocc.com/about/publications/character-risks.jsp. Supporting documentation for any claims (including any claims made on behalf of options programs or the options expertise of sales persons), comparisons, recommendations, statistics, or other technical data is available up on request.

