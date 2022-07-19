Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Delta Orders the Boeing 737 MAX (Finally)

Globally, Boeing's (NYSE: BA) troubled 737 MAX family trails the rival Airbus (OTC: EADSY) A320neo aircraft family by a wide margin on orders and deliveries. But in its home market, Boeing still has the upper hand. Four of the five largest U.S. airlines operate at least one variant of the 737 MAX, and the model's top two customers are Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.For Boeing, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) was the one that got away -- until now. On Monday, the two companies announced a Delta firm order for 100 737 MAX 10s, with options for 30 more.Delta has been kicking the tires of Boeing's 737 MAX for years. In 2017, the airline giant conducted a head-to-head competition between the 737 MAX and Airbus' A320neo family. Delta ultimately ordered 100 A321neos, bucking most pundits' expectations. Through option exercises, Delta Air Lines has subsequently expanded its A321neo firm order book to 155 airplanes.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 7 492,50 1,14% Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
Boeing Co. 154,12 0,92% Boeing Co.
Delta Air Lines Inc. 32,01 1,59% Delta Air Lines Inc.

