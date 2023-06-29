Delta Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Charlotte With Nose Gear Issue

(RTTNews) - A Delta plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Charlotte on Wednesday due to a mechanical issue. The aircraft, en route from Atlanta, successfully touched down with its nose gear in the up position, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident involved a total of 96 passengers, along with two pilots and three flight attendants who were aboard the Boeing 717.

Passenger Chris Skotarczak captured images of the plane on the tarmac, revealing the nose of the aircraft in contact with the ground. The emergency slides at the front of the plane were deployed, ensuring a safe evacuation if needed.

Charlotte International Airport promptly announced the closure of the runway and arranged for the passengers to be escorted back to the terminal. Efforts are underway to remove the faulty plane from the tarmac, as confirmed by the airport authorities.

In response to the incident, a Delta spokesperson issued a statement to CBS News, emphasizing the airline's commitment to passenger safety. The spokesperson stated, "Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people. While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios, and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries. We apologize to our customers for their experience."

Skotarczak, the passenger who documented the landing, shared his observations with the Associated Press. He mentioned that he noticed the nose wheel was not casting a shadow, which alerted him to a potential issue. Had he not noticed this or received instructions to brace for landing, he might not have realized anything was wrong.

According to Skotarczak, the pilot informed the passengers of the situation, stating, "We're going to land, we're going to hear a big thud, and we're going to hear a lot of grinding." However, he added that the landing was surprisingly smooth. Passengers were instructed to leave their belongings on the plane and exit using the deployed emergency slides, which Skotarczak described as an impressive and unique experience.