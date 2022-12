Delta Proposes More than 30% Pay Increases in New Pilot Contract

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Delta pilots have entered smooth air ahead of the holidays.The airline is offering pilots 34% raises as part of a new contract proposal after aviators began pressuring a resurgent airline industry for better pay and benefits.