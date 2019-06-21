DELTA Resources, Inc. Ranked on The Washington Post's Top Workplaces 2019

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DELTA Resources, Inc. has been named a 2019 Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the sixth consecutive year!

The Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback. The employee survey is conducted by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The survey is conducted anonymously, and recognizes companies that excel in leadership, employee engagement, and company alignment. DELTA has been a participant in the The Washington Post Top Workplaces assessments for every year since the program began six years ago.

"Our culture at DELTA is built around mutual trust and empowerment in our employees," said CEO Maria Proestou. "Our commitment to upholding these values, encouraging our employees to feel comfortable sharing their opinions and creating a positive work environment creates the foundation for our work culture. It is truly an honor to be recognized again as a 'top workplace' and we couldn't have done it without the partnership and dedication of our employees."

DELTA's recognition is the second such recognition this year, following last month's recognition in Washingtonian magazine as one of the Top 50 Great Places to Work in the Washington, DC region.

The company values corporate and employee engagement, both internal and external, and will apply feedback received from the employee surveys to corporate process improvements with plans to announce any new initiatives at the DELTA corporate offsite in August. You can read more about the list here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2019/business/top-workplaces/

About: DELTA Resources, Inc. is a woman-owned business, established in 2000 to provide support services to the Federal government and private sector. With 360+ employees and annual revenues exceeding $50 million, the company has sustained growth in the delivery of Systems Engineering, Integration, and Test solutions to DoD clients. DELTA achieves its corporate objectives through a commitment to excellent customer service and employee development.

