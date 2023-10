Delta Says Customer Response to Its Overhauled Loyalty Program Highlights "Intense" Loyalty

Much of the media's coverage of Delta Air Lines '(NYSE: DAL) recent changes to its co-branded American Express (NYSE: AXP) credit cards has been about customer complaints. The changes, which seemed largely focused on making it more difficult to qualify for access to Delta Sky Club lounges when traveling, sparked enough backlash from customers that the company will make some further revisions to the program.But Delta revealed during its earnings call on Thursday that there have been some positive takeaways from the changes, too. First and foremost, customer feedback and resulting behavior surrounding its Delta American Express credit card sign-ups demonstrated a high level of customer loyalty. Nevertheless, the airline still plans to make some adjustments to the program."[T]here is intense loyalty to Delta," explained Delta CEO Ed Bastian during the company's second-quarter earnings call when explaining one of the main recurring themes in the feedback it's heard regarding its updated SkyMiles rewards program. Indeed, the loyalty is so passionate that Bastian said it's "heartwarming to see."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel