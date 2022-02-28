|
28.02.2022 20:20:46
Delta Shares Slide as the Airline Cuts Ties With Russian Partner: Is the Stock A Buy?
Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) traded down by as much as 6% on Monday after the U.S. carrier suspended its codeshare agreement with Russian national airline Aeroflot. The commercial air travel industry is again facing unexpected turbulence, and only those investors with long time horizons should consider buying Delta shares now.Airlines were hit hard by the pandemic, which starved the industry of revenue, but bounced back nicely early in 2021 as effective vaccines became more widely available and travel demand rebounded. But most of that demand was for domestic leisure travel, not the more lucrative international and business travel that airlines like Delta tend to favor.Image source: Delta Air Lines.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
