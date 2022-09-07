|
07.09.2022 01:47:00
Delta updates annual diversity progress in 'Closing the Gap'
ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta has increased representation of women, Black talent and other underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in roles across the company, according to its second annual Close the Gap report, a pivotal step in fulfilling its commitment to grow diversity in its leadership.
Delta named top US workplace for disability inclusion
The 2022 Disability Equality Index measured culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement and accommodations); community engagement; supplier diversity; and non-U.S. operations.
Delta, Citizens Trust Bank continue to build financial mobility in Atlanta's underserved communities
Delta Air Lines will partner with Atlanta-based Citizens Trust Bank to create economic opportunities for the city's underbanked community by investing $100 million through its pension plan into J.P. Morgan's Empower money market share class.
Building Delta's future: Creating a youth pipeline of aviation pros
Seventy-two students took to the skies with pilot mentors and delved into the intricacies of aircraft engines this month alongside master mechanics at the ACE and Solo Flight academies, co-sponsored by Delta and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals.
