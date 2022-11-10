Delta Vacations Giving Away 12 Trips as Part of "Firsts That Last" Contest

Delta Vacations "Firsts that Last" contest winners will be sent on a dream vacation expertly curated to underscore the importance of new experiences.

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Vacations is launching a new, can't miss contest that will send 12 lucky winners on trips to select destinations around the world. The "Firsts That Last" contest highlights 12 of Delta Vacations best experiences and gives the winning couples, friends, or families the chance to travel with Delta Vacations for the first time—or try something new— to create lasting memories.

From staying in an overwater bungalow in Bora Bora to going on a private tour of the Vatican in Italy, each of the 12 vacations is crafted around creating new, meaningful, and memorable first-time experiences. This is just a glimpse into the experiences Delta Vacations offers in more than 330 destinations worldwide.

"We want customers to experience Delta Vacations in an unforgettable way—especially if it's their first time traveling with us," said Brian Canning, Chief Marketing, Product and Customer Experience Officer for Delta Vacations. "Going on vacation is more than just getting away, it's personal. Delta Vacations curates vacations to fit every traveler's needs, vacation style and preference. We want travelers to experience the ease of planning a memorable vacation."

To enter, participants will choose a destination from a provided list and answer corresponding questions detailing why they should win this "first" experience. Entries can be submitted on DeltaVacationsFirstsThatLastContest.com.

The prize vacations range in value from $4,000 to $22,000. All trips include the full Delta Vacations experience: airfare, accommodations for 2 or 4 people (depending on the prize vacation) and activities. Visit the contest webpage for more details on each prize and for the full official contest rules.

The contest is free to enter and it's open now until November 19, 2022. If you can't wait to find out if you won, all packages are available for booking through Delta Vacations.

Delta Vacations 'First that Last' Prize Vacations

Bora Bora: Your First Overwater Bungalow

Airfare: Roundtrip Delta One tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 6 nights in an Overwater Villa at Conrad Bora Bora Nui, 1 night at InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa

Activities: Bora Bora Shark and Ray Watching - full day adventure

Rome, Italy: Your First Roman Holiday

Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 4 nights at Hotel Dei Mellini

Activities: Private Vatican tour, Private Italian cooking class

Transportation: 6-hours with private driver and round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Guanacaste, Costa Rica: Your First Volcano Tour

Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people

Hotel: 4 nights at The Springs Resort & Spa

Activities: Guided hike near Arenal Volcano

Transportation: Private round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Athens, Greece: Your First Greek Island Cruise

Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 3 nights at King George, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Athens , 3 nights at The Royal Senses Resort & Spa in Crete

, 3 nights at The Royal Senses Resort & Spa in Activities: Athens city tour, Islands of the Saronic gulf cruise

city tour, Islands of the Saronic gulf cruise Transportation; Rental car for the duration of stay in Crete and round-trip transfers from Athens International Airport and hotel in Athens ; flight between Athens and Crete

Waikiki, Hawaii: Your First Epic Surf Wave

Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 4 people (2 adults, 2 children)

Accommodations: 5 nights at Ritz Carlton Residences Waikiki

Activities: Semi-private surf lesson, Hawaiian Luau experience

Transportation: Private round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Cape Town, South Africa: Your First Wander in the Winelands

Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 7 nights at Protea Hotel Breakwater Lodge Waterfront

Activities: South African Winelands tour, Cape Town city tour

city tour Transportation: Private round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Eagle Beach, Aruba: Your First Carbon Neutral Stay

Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 5 nights at Bucuti & Tara Beach Resorts

Activities: Sustainability resort tour, natural pool jeep adventure

Transportation: Round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

London, England: Your First Bit of London Magic

Airfare: Roundtrip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 4 nights at Radisson Blu Edwardian Mercer Street

Activities: Secret Food Tour and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter™

Transportation: Round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Las Vegas, Nevada: Your First Chopper Over the Canyon

Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin for 2 people

Accommodations: 4 nights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Activities: Helicopter tour, Lip Smacking Foodie Tour

Transportation: Private round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Riviera Maya, Mexico: Your First Peek into Mayan Ruins

Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 4 nights at UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya

Activities: Private Chichen Itza tour

tour Transportation: Round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Montego Bay, Jamaica: Your First Glowing Midnight Swim

Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin airfare for 2 people

Accommodations: 4 nights at Excellence Oyster Bay

Activities: Boat ride into the bioluminescent bay

Transportation: Round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Orlando, Florida: Your First Theme Park Thrill

Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin tickets for 4 people (2 adults, 2 children)

Accommodations: 4 nights at Universal's Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Activities: 3-Day, 3-Park Universal Orlando Resort™ Park-to-Park Tickets

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., age 21+. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Contest Entry Period starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 11/10/22; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 11/19/22. For full Official Rules, visit DeltaVacationsFirstsThatLastContest.com. Sponsor: Delta Vacations, 700 South Central Ave., Atlanta, GA 30354.

About Delta Vacations –

With more than 50 years in business, Delta Vacations — a Delta Air Lines company — is one of the largest vacation providers in the U.S. offering elevated, all-in-one, customized and flexible vacation experiences designed for SkyMiles® Members. With Delta Vacations, SkyMiles Members and Travel Advisors can choose memorable getaways that feature Delta's notable flight service to more than 330 destinations in 67 countries worldwide, combined with expertly curated hotels and activities, to truly Go Beyond the Flight. Delta Vacations has earned numerous industry awards including Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards and the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. Customers can find more information about vacation offerings at delta.com/vacations , or by calling 1-800-800-1504. You can follow Delta Vacations on social media @deltavacations.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-vacations-giving-away-12-trips-as-part-of-firsts-that-last-contest-301673428.html

SOURCE Delta Vacations