Deltapath Unified Communications Company Named Most Disruptive Tech Company of the Year 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltapath , a Unified Communications company well on its way to becoming a leader in its industry, today announced it has been included in the "Most Disruptive Tech Companies of the Year 2019" list by IndustryWired Magazine.

IndustryWired Magazine is a leading industry resource for helping today's entrepreneurs build tomorrow's leading businesses. IndustryWired brings insights, industry trends, and opinions from the greatest business leaders, C-suites, founders, and entrepreneurs.

The annual " Most Disruptive Tech Companies of the Year 2019 " issue highlights companies' unique value propositions and emphasizes the executives who have worked diligently, making their disruptive technology impossible to ignore. Deltapath was selected based on the company's innovative technology that continues to evolve to meet customer's ever-changing communication demands. Deltapath offers end to end communication solutions impacting customer experience, connecting companies, and making companies more competitive.

"It's an honor to be included in the Most Disruptive Tech Companies of the Year 2019. We strive to continuously develop innovative solutions to improve every person's communication experience," said David Liu, Founder and CEO at Deltapath. "We have taken big steps to fill in the gaps and moved beyond just connection to tackle and resolve numerous communication issues from interoperability of endpoints to audio quality that allow for more meaningful and seamless collaboration. We have an amazing team that is dedicated to delivering their best every day to our customers through disruptive and industry-leading UC technology."

Deltapath has also received the Polycom Technology Innovation Grand Prize and Gartner's Vendor To Watch .

About Deltapath

DeltaPath liberates organizations from the barriers that prevent effective communication and revolutionizes the way organizations communicate through innovative technologies that meet the needs and the wants of organizations.

We specialize in solutions that unite different communication platforms, audio and video equipment, telephones, desktops, and mobile devices to make communication accessible and intuitive.

It is our belief that every solution should embody simplicity and offer users the right form of communication for the right occasion, right at their fingertips.

Press Inquiries

Tribe Builder Media

Kristen Shea

929-367-8993

press@tribebuildermedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deltapath-unified-communications-company-named-most-disruptive-tech-company-of-the-year-2019-300990657.html

SOURCE Deltapath