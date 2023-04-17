Deltek Appoints Dinakar Hituvalli as Chief Technology Officer

Veteran technology executive to lead Deltek's engineering and cloud operations teams as it continues to scale and deliver innovative solutions for businesses around the world

HERNDON, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has appointed Dinakar Hituvalli as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this position, Dinakar oversees Deltek's engineering and cloud operations teams, and will report directly to Mike Corkery, Deltek's President and CEO. Dinakar will drive continued growth and innovation across all Deltek's global ERP solutions.

Dinakar previously spent 25 years at Oracle, most recently as Group Vice President of Product Development, responsible for leading the Global Development Team for the Cloud ERP suite of applications, including core financial and project portfolio management products. In this position, Dinakar was responsible for the vision, product roadmap, and industry focus for Cloud ERP applications, with a strong focus on building the next generation of enterprise applications by incorporating natural language processing, artificial intelligence and machine learning into all aspects of the application. He graduated from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science with a B.S. in engineering and has a Masters in engineering from the University of Toledo, Ohio.

"I am thrilled to announce that Dinakar Hituvalli has joined the Deltek Executive team to lead our global technology organization," said Mike Corkery, President and CEO of Deltek. "Dinakar is a proven technology leader with years of experience managing large engineering teams and leading the shift in products from on-premise to the cloud. I am confident that his deep expertise with ERP software , his collaborative nature, and passion for delivering best-in-class technology will help us take Deltek solutions to the next level."

"I'm very excited to join Deltek to help drive the technology strategy forward and enhance our innovative product roadmap," said Dinakar Hituvalli, Deltek's SVP & CTO. "As companies look for ways to stay competitive in today's market, it is critical they have the right technology partners to help them evolve their business. I look forward to fostering a strong engineering culture and working with our talented team to help Deltek continue to innovate at a rapid pace, and in turn, deliver exceptional service to our customers."

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deltek-appoints-dinakar-hituvalli-as-chief-technology-officer-301799153.html

SOURCE Deltek