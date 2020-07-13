Deltek Awarded 2020 Achievement in Customer Excellence

HERNDON, Va., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been awarded a 2020 Confirmit ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Award in the Voice of the Customer category. The honor demonstrates Deltek's outstanding commitment to Customer Support and marks the 13th year that Deltek has been recognized with outstanding customer support satisfaction with a prestigious ACE Award.

For the 15th year, Confirmit's ACE Awards program honors their clients' dedication and tangible business improvements. As a recipient of a Confirmit ACE Award, Deltek has proven its commitment to their customers by continually evolving its program to make smarter decisions and faster actions, leading to better business outcomes. Deltek earned the Confirmit ACE Award based on its strategic approach to listening to customers and using that voice to drive change.

"Being awarded the Confirmit ACE Award for the 13th time in Deltek's history is an amazing accomplishment – and it's a testament to our company's mission of being truly customer-focused and ensuring a world-class customer experience," said Brian Daniell, Senior VP of Customer Care at Deltek. "By continuing to work with Confirmit to build an effective Voice of Customer program, we've been able to improve our approach which is clearly reflected in our results – but we know that there is still more work to be done."

"We're honored to present Deltek with a 2020 Confirmit ACE Award and recognize their well-deserved accomplishment," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Confirmit. "We have witnessed Deltek's persistent drive to improve experiences and create long lasting relationships. Customer and employee experience are critical components of business success and Deltek's exemplary program demonstrates their ability to consistently move the benchmark higher."

For more information about Deltek and its solutions, visit Deltek.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

About Confirmit ACE Awards

The ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Awards program was established in 2005 to recognize outstanding achievement in customer excellence. Receiving a Confirmit ACE Award is a distinct honor that demonstrates both rigorous application of customer experience processes and outstanding performance as measured by those processes. All Confirmit customers are eligible for Confirmit ACE Awards for their company, business units, or segments of a business. To be eligible for a 2020 Confirmit ACE Award, organizations must have conducted one or more Voice of the Customer surveys between January 1 and December 31, 2019. Qualifying performance is determined by a combination of customer satisfaction mean scores and top-box rating percentages maintained during at least a 6-month period during the eligibility period. For more information on awards criteria, visit www.confirmit.com/ace-awards.

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, KeepFactor, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

SOURCE Deltek