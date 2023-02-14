Deltek Heads to the Sold Out National Small Business Conference As Platinum Sponsor

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has returned to the sold out National Small Business Conference in New Orleans, February 13-15. In addition to being a major sponsor of the event, over a dozen Deltek experts are attending to share how Deltek can help government contractors find, manage and deliver projects – including demos of the industry gold-standard solutions Deltek Costpoint and Deltek GovWin IQ.

The National 8(a) Association Small Business Conference is the premier supplier diversity event for small businesses. The conference offers educational sessions, matchmaking, networking and resources for all small businesses including: minority, current and graduate 8(a), HUBZone, SDVOB, VOSB, SDB, WOSB, DBE, and teaming partnerships. The event attracts hundreds of federal agencies, large business primes, and corporate companies in one location to help grow businesses in the federal contracting arena.

Helping Businesses Capitalize On 2023 Growth Opportunities

Government contracting expert Kevin Plexico, SVP of Information Solutions at Deltek, will lead an educational breakout session on Tuesday, February 14, to help businesses prepare to capitalize on 2023 growth opportunities. Plexico's presentation will focus on understanding the impacts of economic headwinds and opportunities afforded by record government funding levels, which will be key to ensuring successful business outcomes.

"In 2023, Deltek has identified 10 major trends for contractors to watch – some are issues affecting all industries, not just the federal market – such as inflation and the competition for talent. Others are going to be brought to the forefront with the Biden Administration, such as a renewed focus on small business," said Plexico. "The federal contracting market is vibrant and healthy, and we will see an increased focus on enabling opportunities for small businesses to compete. At the conference this week, our team is here to help firms understand how Deltek solutions can help future-proof their companies and set them up for success in 2023 and beyond."

