Deluxe Aligns Its Creative Services Division Under Jamie Haggarty

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deluxe, the leading content creation to distribution company, today announced that it is aligning Deluxe Post Production, Method Studios and Beast under a single business unit, Deluxe Creative Services, to better serve the growing post and visual effects market. Effective immediately, Jamie Haggarty will broaden his previous role as President, Post Production and assume the role of President, Deluxe Creative Services, which will oversee the company's newly combined group of award-winning VFX and post-production teams.

Deluxe Creative Services will bring together over 3,700 artists, editors and experts across Method Studios in Los Angeles, Montreal and Melbourne, along with Deluxe Post Production companies including EFILM, Encore, Stereo D, Level 3, and Editpool, and combined operations in Atlanta, Barcelona, London, Madrid, New York, Pune, Toronto, and Vancouver. This alignment will allow Deluxe's creative teams with similar customers and workflows to work more collaboratively, establish more streamlined operations and enhance services for clients.

"Jamie is an experienced leader and operator with deep relationships in the VFX and post-production industry that make him uniquely qualified to bring our creative teams together and lead this newly formed division," said John Wallace, CEO of Deluxe. "He has the right skill set and strategic vision to build more efficient workflows in order to better support employees and deliver projects for clients faster."

"From the day I joined Deluxe, I've been blown away by the enthusiasm and talent of my colleagues," said Jamie Haggarty, President, Deluxe Creative Services. "I'm eager to take on this broader opportunity and bring these passionate and creative groups together to enhance services for clients."

Prior to joining Deluxe in June 2019, Haggarty served as President & CEO of Sim International, an integrated production and post-production services company supporting the film and television industry with operations in Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York. With nearly 20 years of experience in broadcasting, cable, technology and sports, Haggarty has an established track record of growing businesses organically and through acquisitions.

Haggarty will continue to be based out of Los Angeles and report to John Wallace, CEO of Deluxe.

