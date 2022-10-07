Deluxe Corp. Appoints Chip Zint As CFO; Backs FY22 Sales View

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corporation (DLX), a payments and business technology firm, said on Friday that it has appointed Chip Zint as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with effect from October 17.

Zint will succeed Scott Bomar, who is stepping down from the role to assume a senior role at a former employer.

Zint joined Deluxe in 2020, and has been serving as Vice President, Corporate Finance.

In addition, Deluxe has also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. For the fiscal 2022, the company still projects a revenue growth of 10 to 12 percent.

For the fiscal 2021, the company had posted revenues of $2.022 billion.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA rate is projected to be in the range of 18.5 to 19.0 percent.