Deluxe Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Up 4.3%

(RTTNews) - Deluxe (DLX) reported third quarter adjusted EPS of $0.99 compared to $1.10, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.93, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income increased to $14.7 million from $12.5 million, last year. EPS was $0.34 compared to $0.28.

Revenue was $555.0 million, an increase of 4.3% from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $541.35 million in revenue.

For full-year 2022, the company continues to expect: revenue growth of 8% to 10% as reported; or 10% to 12% excluding the impact of business exits; and adjusted EBITDA margin rate of 18.5% to 19.0%.

The Board recently approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 5, 2022 to shareholders of record as of market closing on November 21, 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.