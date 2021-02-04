Delve into the Future of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Top 10 Investment Opportunities by 2025

Frost & Sullivan experts and Emirates NBD discuss the GCC economic trajectory, fastest-growing sectors, and key growth opportunities to seize

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With anti-COVID vaccines getting rolled out, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and corporations are announcing ambitious development plans and aggressively putting in support measures to rebuild the economy, stimulate cash flow, and build a sustainable growth trajectory that will shape the future of the economy. While traditional sectors such as infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare will continue to thrive in the GCC, significant changes in customer requirements will lead to unique opportunities in sunrise industries like digital transformation, agriculture and food production, and clean technologies.

Join Frost & Sullivan experts Abhay Bhargava, Aparajith Balan, Daniel l'Anson, Neha Anna Thomas, Sarwant Singh, and Subhash Joshi, along with Shady Elborno, Head of Macro Strategy, Emirates NBD for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "The Future for GCC: Key Industries and Top 10 Investment Growth Opportunities" on February 10 at 3 p.m GST. You will discover a window into the economic growth trajectory to 2025, along with key findings on burgeoning sectors showing the promise of a rapid boom. The webinar will also help you define a strategic roadmap to leverage the new trends in the region and successfully exploit investment hotspots.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/57o

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Learn about the GCC changing geo-political scenario, the current and future state of the economy in 2025 .

. Uncover key Mega Trends such as changing customer behavior, resilient planning, and state-led initiatives shaping the GCC.

shaping the GCC. Identify the top investment opportunities and the fastest-growing segments by 2025, including advanced healthcare, and agriculture and food production .

. Explore how the GCC is building a non-oil economy via the development of the services, logistics, and infrastructure sectors.

via the development of the sectors. Access exclusive information from the rapidly transforming mobility sector, including automotive, aviation, and supply chain.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

