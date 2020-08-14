AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on its wildly popular virtual chocolate tastings, Delysia Chocolatier introduces DELIGHT Immersive Chocolate Experience series providing deeper educational, hands-on chocolate adventures. Named 2020's Best Chocolatier in the Americas, Delysia Chocolatier is launching DELIGHT on August 29 with 'Wine a Little' virtual wine and chocolate pairing experience in honor of National Red Wine Day.

Delysia Chocolatier launched its SAVOR Virtual Chocolate Tasting Experience series in March 2020 as a way for customers to learn about the art of savoring gourmet chocolate in the comfort of their homes after shelter-in-place orders closed its Culinary Center & Tasting Room. The newly established guided and systematic virtual chocolate tastings have proven so popular that Delysia chose to expand its virtual tasting offerings with DELIGHT. The DELIGHT series offers more immersive culinary experiences that dive deeper into chocolate education, pairings, and hands-on activities.

"We love assisting our customers with broadening their culinary palate and better understanding how to fully experience handcrafted chocolates such as ours," says Nicole Patel, chef and owner of Delysia Chocolatier. "Our DELIGHT virtual experiences will build upon the tasting component we provide in our SAVOR virtual tastings, with enhancements focused on chocolate education and hands-on interactive elements. The COVID-19 pandemic changed our original plans to hold DELIGHT as in-person experiences at our Austin-based Culinary Center. We are now very excited to launch our DELIGHT program virtually, expanding our reach across the entire country and allowing participants to enjoy our classes in the safety of their own home."

Delysia Chocolatier has delighted people with chocolate and wine pairings for years as one of the first to incorporate unique vintages directly into artisanal chocolates. This makes its 'Wine a Little' virtual wine and chocolate tasting a perfect choice to be the inaugural experience offered in the DELIGHT series. Patel has been a featured speaker at The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, educating on the proper way to savor wine and chocolate together. She will guide participants through pairing wines with a perfectly curated selection of handcrafted chocolate truffles, discussing how to properly taste chocolate, as well as techniques for savoring wine and chocolate together in this exclusive tasting experience.

"I am excited to personally host our new interactive sessions as part of DELIGHT, with numerous interactive virtual events planned for 2020. Our 'Wine a Little' virtual chocolate tasting will highlight the way wine and chocolate complement each other both inside the chocolate and as a pairing set. In October, we will celebrate National Chocolate Day with the launch of our 'Introduction to Chocolate' experience where people can gain more in-depth knowledge about where chocolate originated from and how it is made. Our holiday season will offer multiple family fun experiences including our 'Chocolate Gingerbread House DIY' and 'Christmas Cookie Exchange' baking classes to help people create incredible treats for the holidays," says Patel.

Delysia Chocolatier's upcoming 'Wine a Little' experience will feature a 4-piece chocolate truffle tasting set. Robust flavors of an Espresso cherry chocolate truffle offers satisfying dark chocolate intensified with the bold flavors of espresso and cherries, complimented by the tobacco and vanilla notes from a full-bodied Spanish Tempranillo. The luscious, tart Sparkling ruby chocolate truffle will present flavors of berries highlighted in a new form of chocolate and balances the pleasant red fruits arising from the Rosé wine. Attendees are encouraged to pour a glass of wine from the sommelier selected list of wines provided.

Upcoming DELIGHT Immersive Chocolate Experiences include:



Wine a Little: Wine & Chocolate virtual pairing experience, on Saturday, August 29

Introduction to Chocolate, a celebration of National Chocolate Day, on Wednesday, October 28

Friendsgiving, a hands-on holiday party on Saturday, November 22

Chocolate Gingerbread House DIY, on Saturday, December 13

Christmas Cookie Exchange, on Saturday, December 20

Cheers to the New Year, a chocolate and Champagne pairing party on Saturday, December 30

Tickets for the Delysia Chocolatier DELIGHT Immersive Chocolate Experience series and other virtual tasting experiences are available online: https://delysia.com/product-category/experiences/.

Attendees will enjoy the convenience of chocolate shipped directly to their door. Each DELIGHT experience is hosted on Zoom.

About Delysia Chocolatier

Delysia Chocolatier is an award-winning artisan chocolate company based in Austin, Texas. Chef-Owner & Chocolatier Nicole Patel, named a Top 3 chocolatier in the Americas, handcrafts its creations with the care and attention people savor in every flavorful bite. Delysia Chocolatier uses only the finest quality chocolate from sustainable sources and freshest ingredients to create something unique, something memorable, something remarkable. Connect with Delysia Chocolatier on Facebook or Instagram.

