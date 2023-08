Demand for Intel's AI Accelerators Is Exploding

Training advanced artificial intelligence models like the one that underpins OpenAI's ChatGPT requires not only immense processing power, but also the right kind of processing power. Graphics processing units from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are well suited to the task. Linked together by the thousands, Nvidia's data center GPUs can churn through immense data sets and quickly bring a large language model to life.While Nvidia's GPUs have emerged as the gold standard for AI acceleration, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is attacking the market from multiple angles. The company sells data center GPUs of its own, including its recently launched Flex and Max series products. Intel's Max GPUs will power the Aurora supercomputer at Argonne National Laboratory, which is set to come online this year.Beyond GPUs, Intel's 2019 acquisition of Habana Labs has given it a product line that's now at the center of the company's AI accelerator business. The Gaudi2 AI chip, which has put up impressive numbers in recent AI benchmarks, is gaining traction quickly amid the AI boom.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel