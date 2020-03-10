Demand for Liposomal Vitamin C Outpaces Hand Sanitizer as Coronavirus Spreads

MIAMI, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stores all over have empty shelves where hand sanitizer once was. Now, consumers are aware of the benefits of Liposomal Vitamin C and have been rushing to health stores all over to stock up on cases of Ultimate Liposomal Vitamin C by Boardroom Organics.

Proven studies have shown the major benefits of Vitamin C against viruses and respiratory infections. High doses in tablet form can have negative side effects due to the bodies limited ability to absorb the vitamin through the process of digestion. Liposomal Vitamin C uses technology during the encapsulation process to insure maximum absorbency. So, what this mean for consumers? High doses of Liposomal Vitamin C can be taken without any negative side effects. The recommended daily maintenance dose is 6,000 mg equivalent to 2 tablespoons. To get the same dosage with tablets, you would need to take six 1,000 mg pills. This, along with superior absorbency makes Liposomal Vitamin C more desirable and effective than other forms of Vitamin C.

"We have seen a major increase of demand for Ultimate Liposomal Vitamin C. We don't want our consumers to not have the access we intended for this product, so we are limiting the purchase to one jar per person," says spokesman Tony Petkovich.

Boardroom Organics, hopes this new policy will meet the needs of their consumers and not put them in the same situation as the makers of hand sanitizers.

