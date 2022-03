Demand for Tesla Vehicles Is Through the Roof

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Demand has always been a strength for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). For most of the company's history, orders for its vehicles have been well ahead of the company's ability to supply them. This was the case in 2021, and it's looking like it's continuing into 2022. Indeed, there's evidence that demand may be growing faster than production recently -- even in the face of numerous price hikes for Tesla vehicles."Many Tesla models are now sold out until 2023," reported electric car website Electrek on Friday. A quick visit to the company's website confirms this is the case.