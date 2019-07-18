Demers Ambulances Adds North Central Emergency Vehicles to Growing Dealer Network

Largest dealer in the upper Midwest will serve Minnesota and North Dakota

BELOEIL, QC, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Demers Ambulances, an industry leader in the global ambulance manufacturing market, announced today that North Central Emergency Vehicles is their new dealer for Minnesota and North Dakota.

"North Central Emergency Vehicles has 50 years of industry experience and is a well-established brand in the region," said Benoit Lafortune, Executive Vice-President at Demers Ambulances. "The team at North Central takes pride in being on the leading edge of industry trends and going above and beyond for customers. We are thrilled to be able to work with such a capable partner and have confidence that they will further the contributions of Demers in the region."

North Central Emergency Vehicles has five decades of experience in the automotive and truck service industry. The company has been a dealer for Braun Ambulances for thirty-two years and is distinguished as one of their oldest and successful partners, earning the Gold award for most of those years.

"We have been a Braun dealer since 1987 and are thrilled to extend that partnership to the Demers Braun Crestline family," said Fred Pawelk, owner of North Central Emergency Vehicles. "We value trust, experience, and quality, and Demers Ambulances is an excellent example of living those values. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership."

To learn more about Demers products or to find your local dealer, visit www.demers-ambulances.com .

About Demers Ambulances

Demers Ambulances and Braun Industries merged in 2018 creating the second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses joined the brand lineup in 2018. These three great brands are recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality products, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price-conscience value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com , www.BraunAmbulances.com and www.CrestlineCoach.com .

About North Central Emergency Vehicle

North Central Emergency Vehicles was founded in 1964 by Jerry Pawelk, a fire chief in the local community, as Jerry's Transmission. The company quickly gained a reputation for excellence and changed their name in 1993 to better reflect their full range of offerings. Today, Today, North Central Emergency Vehicles represents four (4) ambulance manufacturers and three (3) fire apparatus manufacturers in all or part of several states in the upper Midwest, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. The business has performed remounts for municipalities from as far away as Virginia, New York, California and Washington. To learn more visit https://ncemergencyvehicles.com/

