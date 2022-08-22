Democracy Live Announces Lori Augino as Vice-President of Government Relations

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Democracy Live has announced that Lori Augino has joined the company as Vice-President of Government Relations. As the Director of Elections at both State and local levels and as the Executive Director of the National Vote at Home Institute, Ms. Augino brings 28 years of elections experience to Democracy Live. Prior to her work at the National Vote at Home Institute, Lori served as the Director of Elections for the Washington Office of the Secretary of State. Ms. Augino was appointed by Secretary of State Kim Wyman in January 2013, where she was responsible for the oversight of all federal, state, and local elections. Lori served as the President of the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED) from 2020 – 2021, served as a member of the Election Assistance Commission's Technical Guidelines Development Committee (TGDC), a member of the Council of State Government's Overseas Voting Initiative, and the Department of Homeland Security's Elections Critical Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council.

Democracy Live, CEO Bryan Finney announced Ms. Augino, stating, "Lori brings to Democracy Live a remarkable combination of executive level elections experience, passion for serving voters and a national reputation as a leader and innovator in Elections. We are deeply honored to have Lori join the Democracy Live team in our quest to support and serve the elections community in the U.S."

Lori was a founding member of the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing & Analysis Center and served on the Bipartisan Policy Center's Task Force on Elections. Prior to serving as Director of Elections, Lori worked for the Pierce County Auditor's Office for nearly 18 years. Lori served as Pierce County Elections Manager from 2000 to 2010, where she managed the closest election in Washington's history and implemented a Ranked Choice Voting system.

On her new role with Democracy Live, Lori stated, "I'm excited to join the Democracy Live team and work to serve state and local election officials and help make elections more accessible for our voters, particularly those living with disabilities and our military and overseas voters. Democracy Live has built a strong, trusted and respected reputation in the elections community and I look forward helping continue their work modernizing elections technologies throughout the country."

Lori was named County Election Employee of the Year by former Washington Secretary of State Sam Reed. Lori is a graduate of the University of Washington, holding a BA in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics.

